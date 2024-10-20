October 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 12:15 am Sunday, October 20, 2024
In a Sunday NHL slate that has a lot of exciting matchups, the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to catch.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding today’s NHL action here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch October 20 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Winnipeg Jets
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ San Jose Sharks
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ Anaheim Ducks
|8 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
Regional restrictions may apply.