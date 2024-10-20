October 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:15 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

In a Sunday NHL slate that has a lot of exciting matchups, the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to catch.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding today’s NHL action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch October 20 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Pittsburgh Penguins @ Winnipeg Jets 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ San Jose Sharks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.