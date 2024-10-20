SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 9
Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 20, 2024
Week 9 of the college football schedule is upon us. To find out how each SEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
SEC Power Rankings
Email newsletter signup
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
- Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Missouri
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 2: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th
- Last Game Result: L 29-26 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Oklahoma
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 3: Georgia
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
- Last Game Result: W 30-15 vs Texas
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Texas
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd
- Last Game Result: L 30-15 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 5: LSU
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th
- Last Game Result: W 34-10 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 6: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th
- Last Game Result: W 34-24 vs Mississippi State
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: LSU
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 7: Tennessee
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
- Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: South Carolina
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
- Last Game Result: W 35-9 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Florida
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: W 48-20 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 10: Missouri
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th
- Last Game Result: W 21-17 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 11: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
- Last Game Result: W 24-14 vs Ball State
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 12: Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
- Last Game Result: L 48-20 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Auburn
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13: Arkansas
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th
- Last Game Result: L 34-10 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
- Last Game Result: L 35-9 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 15: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: L 34-24 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Arkansas
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16: Auburn
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
- Last Game Result: L 21-17 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.