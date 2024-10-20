Week 9 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 1:39 pm Sunday, October 20, 2024

According to our projections, the best bet versus the spread among Week 9’s 57 FBS games is Miami (FL) (+1.5) — for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.

Look for computer picks and insights for that matchup and more in this article.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Miami (FL) +1.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Florida State Seminoles at Miami (FL) Hurricanes Projected Winner & Margin: Miami (FL) by 30.8 points

Miami (FL) by 30.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Michigan State +21.5 vs. Michigan

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner & Margin: Michigan by 0.3 points

Michigan by 0.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: BTN

Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 23.1 points

Ole Miss by 23.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Wisconsin +6.5 vs. Penn State

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers

Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner & Margin: Wisconsin by 2.3 points

Wisconsin by 2.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: NBC

Pick: Alabama -8.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide

Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner & Margin: Alabama by 17 points

Alabama by 17 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ABC

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

Over 46.5 – Sam Houston vs. Florida International

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at Florida International Panthers

Sam Houston Bearkats at Florida International Panthers Projected Total: 51.8 points

51.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 22

Oct. 22 TV Channel: ESPNU

