Week 9 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 1:39 pm Sunday, October 20, 2024
According to our projections, the best bet versus the spread among Week 9’s 57 FBS games is Miami (FL) (+1.5) — for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Look for computer picks and insights for that matchup and more in this article.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Miami (FL) +1.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Projected Winner & Margin: Miami (FL) by 30.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Michigan State +21.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner & Margin: Michigan by 0.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 26
- TV Channel: BTN
Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 23.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Wisconsin +6.5 vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Wisconsin by 2.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 26
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Alabama -8.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner & Margin: Alabama by 17 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ABC
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Over 46.5 – Sam Houston vs. Florida International
- Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Total: 51.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 22
- TV Channel: ESPNU
