Hawks vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 23 Published 8:20 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets as 7.5-point favorites on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and FDS-SE(ATL). This contest will be the 2024-25 season opener for both teams.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 118 – Nets 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 7.5)

Nets (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-3.7)

Hawks (-3.7) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.3

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks were the fifth-best squad in the league in points scored (118.3 per game) but third-worst in points conceded (120.5) last year.

Atlanta grabbed 44.7 rebounds per game and gave up 44.2 boards last year, ranking sixth and 20th, respectively, in the league.

Last season the Hawks were ranked 15th in the NBA in assists with 26.6 per game.

Atlanta committed 12.8 turnovers per game last year and forced 13.4 per game, ranking 17th and sixth, respectively, in the NBA.

With 13.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.4% from downtown last year, the Hawks were sixth and 17th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Nets Performance Insights

Last year the Nets posted 110.4 points per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and allowed 113.3 points per contest (15th-ranked).

Last year Brooklyn averaged 44.1 boards per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and gave up 44.3 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Nets averaged 25.6 assists per game, which ranked them 20th in the NBA.

With 12.3 turnovers per game, Brooklyn ranked 11th in the NBA. It forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 25th in the league.

The Nets ranked eighth in the NBA with 13.3 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 19th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

