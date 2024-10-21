How to Pick the Predators vs. Bruins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 22
Published 12:37 pm Monday, October 21, 2024
Tuesday’s contest that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 8:45 PM ET, features plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.
Predators vs. Bruins Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.7 goals)
- This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s total of 6 goals four times.
- In Boston’s six games this season, four have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s total of 6.
- These two teams combine for 5.5 goals per game, 0.5 less than the total set for this contest.
- This game’s total is 1.9 less than the 7.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -127
- The Predators have not yet won when favored on the moneyline this season, going 0-3.
- Nashville has played three times with moneyline odds of -127 or shorter, and fell in each game.
- Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 55.9% to win.
Bruins Moneyline: +107
- Boston has played as the underdog on the moneyline two times this season, and won one game.
- When the Bruins’ moneyline odds are +107 or longer, they have won a single game out of two opportunities.
- Boston’s implied probability to win is 48.3% based on its moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Boston 5, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has been important to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up five points in five games.
- Jonathan Marchessault has four points (one goal, three assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
- On 10 shots (for one goal) and three assists, Ryan O’Reilly has created four points this season.
- As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 0 wins and 4 losses this season while allowing 14 goals with 98 saves.
Bruins Points Leaders
- Cole Koepke is a top offensive contributor for his club with six points (one per game). He has recorded three goals and three assists in six games (playing 10:43 per game).
- John Beecher’s five points this season, including two goals and three assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Boston.
- Boston’s David Pastrnak has five points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and one assist (11th).
- Jeremy Swayman’s record stands at 2-1-1 on the season, giving up 11 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiling 105 saves with a .905 save percentage (27th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/15/2024
|Kraken
|L 7-3
|Home
|-190
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|L 4-2
|Home
|+108
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|L 5-2
|Home
|-200
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|–
|Home
|-127
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|–
Bruins’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/14/2024
|Panthers
|L 4-3
|Home
|-135
|10/16/2024
|Avalanche
|W 5-3
|Away
|+118
|10/19/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|L 2-1
|Away
|-141
|10/22/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+107
|10/24/2024
|Stars
|–
|Home
|–
|10/26/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Home
|–
|10/29/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Boston Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
