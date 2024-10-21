How to Pick the Predators vs. Bruins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 22

Published 12:37 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tuesday’s contest that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 8:45 PM ET, features plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.

Predators vs. Bruins Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.7 goals)

  • This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s total of 6 goals four times.
  • In Boston’s six games this season, four have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s total of 6.
  • These two teams combine for 5.5 goals per game, 0.5 less than the total set for this contest.
  • This game’s total is 1.9 less than the 7.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -127

  • The Predators have not yet won when favored on the moneyline this season, going 0-3.
  • Nashville has played three times with moneyline odds of -127 or shorter, and fell in each game.
  • Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 55.9% to win.

Bruins Moneyline: +107

  • Boston has played as the underdog on the moneyline two times this season, and won one game.
  • When the Bruins’ moneyline odds are +107 or longer, they have won a single game out of two opportunities.
  • Boston’s implied probability to win is 48.3% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Boston 5, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg has been important to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up five points in five games.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has four points (one goal, three assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
  • On 10 shots (for one goal) and three assists, Ryan O’Reilly has created four points this season.
  • As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 0 wins and 4 losses this season while allowing 14 goals with 98 saves.

Bruins Points Leaders

  • Cole Koepke is a top offensive contributor for his club with six points (one per game). He has recorded three goals and three assists in six games (playing 10:43 per game).
  • John Beecher’s five points this season, including two goals and three assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Boston.
  • Boston’s David Pastrnak has five points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and one assist (11th).
  • Jeremy Swayman’s record stands at 2-1-1 on the season, giving up 11 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiling 105 saves with a .905 save percentage (27th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190
10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108
10/19/2024 Red Wings L 5-2 Home -200
10/22/2024 Bruins Home -127
10/25/2024 Blackhawks Away
10/26/2024 Blue Jackets Home
10/28/2024 Lightning Away

Bruins’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/14/2024 Panthers L 4-3 Home -135
10/16/2024 Avalanche W 5-3 Away +118
10/19/2024 Utah Hockey Club L 2-1 Away -141
10/22/2024 Predators Away +107
10/24/2024 Stars Home
10/26/2024 Maple Leafs Home
10/29/2024 Flyers Home

Nashville vs. Boston Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 8:45 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

