How to Pick the Predators vs. Bruins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 22 Published 12:37 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

Tuesday’s contest that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 8:45 PM ET, features plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Bruins Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.7 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s total of 6 goals four times.

In Boston’s six games this season, four have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s total of 6.

These two teams combine for 5.5 goals per game, 0.5 less than the total set for this contest.

This game’s total is 1.9 less than the 7.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -127

The Predators have not yet won when favored on the moneyline this season, going 0-3.

Nashville has played three times with moneyline odds of -127 or shorter, and fell in each game.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 55.9% to win.

Bruins Moneyline: +107

Boston has played as the underdog on the moneyline two times this season, and won one game.

When the Bruins’ moneyline odds are +107 or longer, they have won a single game out of two opportunities.

Boston’s implied probability to win is 48.3% based on its moneyline odds.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Boston 5, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been important to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up five points in five games.

Jonathan Marchessault has four points (one goal, three assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

On 10 shots (for one goal) and three assists, Ryan O’Reilly has created four points this season.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 0 wins and 4 losses this season while allowing 14 goals with 98 saves.

Bruins Points Leaders

Cole Koepke is a top offensive contributor for his club with six points (one per game). He has recorded three goals and three assists in six games (playing 10:43 per game).

John Beecher’s five points this season, including two goals and three assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Boston.

Boston’s David Pastrnak has five points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and one assist (11th).

Jeremy Swayman’s record stands at 2-1-1 on the season, giving up 11 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiling 105 saves with a .905 save percentage (27th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190 10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108 10/19/2024 Red Wings L 5-2 Home -200 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home -127 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away – 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets – Home – 10/28/2024 Lightning – Away –

Bruins’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/14/2024 Panthers L 4-3 Home -135 10/16/2024 Avalanche W 5-3 Away +118 10/19/2024 Utah Hockey Club L 2-1 Away -141 10/22/2024 Predators – Away +107 10/24/2024 Stars – Home – 10/26/2024 Maple Leafs – Home – 10/29/2024 Flyers – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Boston Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.