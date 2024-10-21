Mr. Gerald Wayne Thomas, 84 Published 2:22 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

Mr. Gerald Wayne Thomas, age 84, of Tazewell, TN was born May 25, 1940 and passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at his home with his loving family by his side. Wayne’s home church was Ferguson Ridge Holins Church.

Wayne was known as the “Little Debbie Man” that gave cakes and candy to all he met.

He was preceded in death by his

Parents: Joseph and Gracie Thomas

Wife: Nell Thomas

Granddaughter: Katie Johnson

Brothers: Clyde, Rosco, Leonard, Henry Lee, Roy and Coy Thomas

Sisters: Annie Goad, Christian Murphy and Merelene Thomas

He is survived by his

Daughter and son-in-law: Cindy and Bobby Jarnigan

Son: Barry Thomas

Grandchildren: Mandy Holt and husband Dakota, Mckenzie Wylie and husband Kevin and

Ethan Thomas

Sister: Jerelene Fultz and special brother-in-law Benny

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family received friends Friday, October 11, 2024, from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services following at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Sizemore, Rev. Paul Dean and Rev. Joe Laws officiating. Music will be provided by Ryan & Maranda Sizemore, and Marcie Williams.

Graveside services were conducted Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 11AM in the Greer’s Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Benny Fultz, Kevin Wylie, Dakota Holt, Ethan Thomas,

Rickey Rowland and Bob Hensley.

Honorary Pallbearers: Junior Simes and Michael Tuten

