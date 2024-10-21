NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 22 Published 10:17 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

In a Tuesday NBA slate that includes plenty of exciting contests, the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to see.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 22

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Celtics -5.5

Celtics -5.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.7 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 11.7 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves -1.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)

Over (226.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

