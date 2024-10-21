NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 22
Published 10:17 pm Monday, October 21, 2024
In a Tuesday NBA slate that includes plenty of exciting contests, the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to see.
Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 22
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Celtics -5.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.7 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
