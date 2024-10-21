NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 22

Published 10:17 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 22

In a Tuesday NBA slate that includes plenty of exciting contests, the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to see.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 22

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

  • Spread: Celtics -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.7 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
  • Total: 219.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

