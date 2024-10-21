Pelicans vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Nov. 3 Published 5:19 am Monday, October 21, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks battle the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Sunday, November 3, 2024. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDS-SE(ATL).

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDS-SE(ATL)

Gulf Coast Sports and FDS-SE(ATL) Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Favorite: –

Pelicans vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Pelicans Hawks 115.1 Points Avg. 118.3 110.7 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5 48.6% Field Goal % 46.5% 38.3% Three Point % 36.4%

Pelicans’ Top Players (2023-24)

Dejounte Murray scored 22.5 points per game last season, while grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game averaging 6.4 assists per game.

CJ McCollum was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 3.6 per game.

Murray averaged 1.4 steals per game. Herbert Jones collected 0.8 blocks an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young contributed 25.7 points per game last season while adding 10.8 assists.

Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on three shots from deep per game.

Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.

Pelicans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/25 Trail Blazers – Away – 10/27 Trail Blazers – Away – 10/29 Warriors – Away – 10/30 Warriors – Away – 11/1 Pacers – Home – 11/3 Hawks – Home – 11/4 Trail Blazers – Home – 11/6 Cavaliers – Home – 11/8 Magic – Away – 11/11 Nets – Home – 11/13 Thunder – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/25 Hornets – Home – 10/27 Thunder – Away – 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away –

