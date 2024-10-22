A Claiborne County Christmas set for Nov. 16 Published 10:31 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Zach Compton

Contributing Writer

“A Claiborne County Christmas” is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Tazewell.

The event will feature local performers, vendors, food trucks, activities for children, and an appearance from Santa Claus. There will also be a children’s tractor parade at 5 p.m., followed by a lighted tractor parade from 6 p.m. (or dusk) onwards with the county’s oldest currently active farmers serving as the grand marshalls.

The parade will start at Tazewell park and continue down Main street and loop back to the park via Church street.

A Claiborne County Christmas celebrates the agricultural heritage of the area, and wants to place special importance on local farmers by having real active farmers from the area participate and lead the parade. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Claiborne Boys & Girls Club and the Graham-Kivett House.

Those who are interested in participating in the parade with a float or tractor and vendors who are interested can find more information on the Facebook page “A Claiborne County Christmas” or by calling (423) 626-4149 to request a form to participate.

Organizers are seeking active farmers aged 86+ who may be interested in participating as well.