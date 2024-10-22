Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:45 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a bet on Skjei against the Bruins, we have lots of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:19 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -6.

Skjei has picked up a point in one game.

Skjei has zero points on the power play.

Skjei averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

He has registered one point this season (in five games).

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Bruins Defensive Insights

The Bruins rank 20th in goals against, allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.

The Bruins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.