Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:45 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a bet on Skjei against the Bruins, we have lots of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei has averaged 21:19 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -6.
  • Skjei has picked up a point in one game.
  • Skjei has zero points on the power play.
  • Skjei averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
  • He has registered one point this season (in five games).

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • The Bruins rank 20th in goals against, allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
1 Points 0
1 Goals 0
0 Assists 0

