Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins on October 22

Published 5:39 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators’ Ryan O’Reilly and the Boston Bruins’ Mark Kastelic are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Bruins Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 5 2 3 5
Ryan O’Reilly 5 1 3 4
Jonathan Marchessault 5 1 3 4
Roman Josi 5 0 3 3
Luke Evangelista 5 0 2 2
Bruins Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Cole Koepke 6 3 3 6
Elias Lindholm 6 2 3 5
David Pastrnak 6 4 1 5
Mark Kastelic 6 2 3 5
John Beecher 6 2 3 5

Predators vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

  • The Predators are ranked 32nd in the league with 10 goals this season, an average of two per contest.
  • On defense, Nashville has conceded 23 goals (4.6 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.
  • The Predators’ 18.75% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Bruins have the league’s eighth-best scoring offense (21 total goals, 3.5 per game).
  • Boston’s 20 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the league.
  • The Bruins have a 16% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 21 percentage.

