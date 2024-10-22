Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the Detroit Lions, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (245.8 yards allowed per game).

Is Ridley’s game versus the Lions this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley has 33.2 fantasy points (5.5 per game), 60th at his position and 180th in the league.

Looking at his past three games, Ridley has four receptions on 20 targets, for 47 yards, and a total of 6.6 fantasy points (2.2 per game).

In his past five games, Ridley has averaged 5.6 fantasy points (28.2 total). He has 133 receiving yards on nine catches (29 targets) and one touchdown.

In his best game of the season — Week 2 versus the New York Jets — Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

