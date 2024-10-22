Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tennessee Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo will take on the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (245.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Okonkwo be someone that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Lions? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 16.7 fantasy points (2.8 per game) — 34th at his position, 263rd in the NFL.

Okonkwo has picked up 61 yards receiving, on eight catches (10 targets), with zero touchdowns and 6.1 fantasy points (2.0 per game) in his past three games.

In his past five games, Okonkwo has accumulated 9.2 fantasy points (1.8 per game). He has 92 receiving yards on 13 catches (15 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Chigoziem Okonkwo picked up 7.5 fantasy points — two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown — in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season.

Okonkwo picked up 0.5 fantasy points — one catch, five yards, on three targets — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, which was his worst game of the season.

