CHS band takes 2nd at The Battle in Bristol Published 10:28 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Claiborne High School’s Blue Battalion Band ended Fall Break with a second place finish and a superior rating at The Battle Marching Invitational in Bristol, Virginia on Saturday. The band will be back in action at the Foothills Classic in Seymour on October 26th for their final competition of the season. (Photo submitted)