DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is looking at a matchup against the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (245.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Hopkins be someone that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Lions? Before making that call, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 19.3 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 4 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 9.4 6 4 54 0 Week 7 @Bills 0.8 1 1 -2 0

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

Ranked 75th at his position and 223rd overall in the NFL, Hopkins has 23.3 fantasy points (3.9 per game).

During his past three games, Hopkins has averaged 2.8 fantasy points (8.3 total). He has 83 receiving yards on seven catches (11 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Looking at his past five games, Hopkins has 14 receptions on 20 targets, for 165 yards, and a total of 22.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game).

DeAndre Hopkins accumulated 13.3 fantasy points — six catches, 73 yards and one touchdown — in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season.

Last week versus the Buffalo Bills, Hopkins posted a season-low -0.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, -2 yards, on one target.

