Family Justice Center hosting Domestic Violence Awareness event

Published 10:33 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Staff Reports

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Claiborne County Family Justice Center will be hosting a special event on Friday, October 25 at 2 p.m.

Author and domestic violence survivor  Mary (Burkhart) Inman will be signing her book, “Living Proof” at the Family Justice Center. There will also be a short program with speakers from different agencies that assisted when Mary was a teen and reported abuse by her father. Mary wil also read an excerpt from “Living Proof.”

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Family Justice Center, 1708 Church Street in Tazewell.

