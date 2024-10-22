Family Justice Center hosting Domestic Violence Awareness event Published 10:33 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Claiborne County Family Justice Center will be hosting a special event on Friday, October 25 at 2 p.m.

Author and domestic violence survivor Mary (Burkhart) Inman will be signing her book, “Living Proof” at the Family Justice Center. There will also be a short program with speakers from different agencies that assisted when Mary was a teen and reported abuse by her father. Mary wil also read an excerpt from “Living Proof.”

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Family Justice Center, 1708 Church Street in Tazewell.