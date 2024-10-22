Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:45 PM ET. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -3, in 20:25 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has five points overall, getting at least one point in four different games.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).

He has recorded a point in four games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Bruins Defensive Insights

The Bruins rank 20th in goals against, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

The Bruins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

