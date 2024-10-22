Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:45 PM ET. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -3, in 20:25 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has five points overall, getting at least one point in four different games.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in four games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Bruins Defensive Insights
- The Bruins rank 20th in goals against, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
- The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
- The Bruins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
