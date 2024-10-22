Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:45 PM ET. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -3, in 20:25 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has five points overall, getting at least one point in four different games.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in four games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • The Bruins rank 20th in goals against, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
  • The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup