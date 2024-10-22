Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, against the Boston Bruins. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 5 games, Nyquist has averaged 18:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

Nyquist has picked up a point in one game.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

He has recorded a single point in five games.

Bruins Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bruins are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

The Bruins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

