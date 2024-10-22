Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, against the Boston Bruins. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 5 games, Nyquist has averaged 18:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
  • Nyquist has picked up a point in one game.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
  • He has recorded a single point in five games.

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Bruins are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
  • The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
1 Points 0
0 Goals 0
1 Assists 0

