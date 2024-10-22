Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, against the Boston Bruins. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 5 games, Nyquist has averaged 18:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
- Nyquist has picked up a point in one game.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
- He has recorded a single point in five games.
Bruins Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Bruins are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
- The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
- The Bruins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|1
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
