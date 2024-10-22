Hawks vs. Celtics Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 4 Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Boston Celtics go up against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Monday, November 4, 2024. The matchup starts at 7:45 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDS-SE(ATL).

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDS-SE(ATL)

NBCS-BOS and FDS-SE(ATL) Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Celtics 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Celtics 118.3 Points Avg. 120.6 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 109.2 46.5% Field Goal % 48.7% 36.4% Three Point % 38.8%

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young put up 25.7 points per game last season while also adding 10.8 assists.

Clint Capela collected 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on three per game.

Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals per game. Capela collected 1.5 blocks an outing.

Celtics’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jayson Tatum was solid last season with 26.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Derrick White averaged 5.2 assists per game.

Tatum had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on 3.1 shots from deep per game.

Jaylen Brown grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Kristaps Porzingis averaged 1.9 blocks an outing.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/27 Thunder – Away – 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home –

Celtics Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/26 Pistons – Away – 10/28 Bucks – Home – 10/30 Pacers – Away – 11/1 Hornets – Away – 11/2 Hornets – Away – 11/4 Hawks – Away – 11/6 Warriors – Home – 11/8 Nets – Home – 11/10 Bucks – Away – 11/12 Hawks – Home – 11/13 Nets – Away –

