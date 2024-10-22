Hawks vs. Nets Injury Report Today – October 23 Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (0-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (0-0, three injured players) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 PM ET.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Ankle Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Foot Trendon Watford PF Out Hamstring Day’Ron Sharpe C Out Hamstring

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)

YES and FDS-SE(ATL) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -7.5 220.5

