Hawks vs. Nets Injury Report Today – October 23
Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (0-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (0-0, three injured players) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 PM ET.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Clint Capela
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|Trendon Watford
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|C
|Out
|Hamstring
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)
- Live Stream: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)
Hawks vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-7.5
|220.5
