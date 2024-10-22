How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 23 Published 8:47 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets start their 2024-25 NBA season on October 23, 2024, battling the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: YES, FDS-SE(ATL)

YES, FDS-SE(ATL) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Nets allowed to their opponents (47%).

Atlanta went 29-8 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.

The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets ranked 10th.

Last year, the 118.3 points per game the Hawks averaged were five more points than the Nets allowed (113.3).

Atlanta went 28-21 last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points fewer than the 49.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.

Brooklyn went 13-4 when it shot better than 49.5% from the field.

The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Nets ranked seventh.

The Nets scored 10.1 fewer points per game last year (110.4) than the Hawks gave up (120.5).

When it scored more than 120.5 points last season, Brooklyn went 13-5.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored 121.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 114.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.

Atlanta surrendered 120.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 more points than it allowed away from home (120.2).

The Hawks made 13.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1% points better than they averaged in road games (13.6 threes per game, 35.9% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nets scored 112.2 points per game last season, 3.7 more than they averaged on the road (108.5).

The Nets conceded fewer points at home (111 per game) than away (115.5) last season.

The Nets made more 3-pointers at home (13.9 per game) than away (12.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (35.2%).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder Clint Capela Questionable Ankle

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Nets Injuries