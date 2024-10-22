How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 23
Published 8:47 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The Brooklyn Nets start their 2024-25 NBA season on October 23, 2024, battling the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: YES, FDS-SE(ATL)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Nets allowed to their opponents (47%).
- Atlanta went 29-8 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
- The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets ranked 10th.
- Last year, the 118.3 points per game the Hawks averaged were five more points than the Nets allowed (113.3).
- Atlanta went 28-21 last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points fewer than the 49.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.
- Brooklyn went 13-4 when it shot better than 49.5% from the field.
- The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Nets ranked seventh.
- The Nets scored 10.1 fewer points per game last year (110.4) than the Hawks gave up (120.5).
- When it scored more than 120.5 points last season, Brooklyn went 13-5.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks scored 121.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 114.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.
- Atlanta surrendered 120.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 more points than it allowed away from home (120.2).
- The Hawks made 13.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1% points better than they averaged in road games (13.6 threes per game, 35.9% three-point percentage).
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nets scored 112.2 points per game last season, 3.7 more than they averaged on the road (108.5).
- The Nets conceded fewer points at home (111 per game) than away (115.5) last season.
- The Nets made more 3-pointers at home (13.9 per game) than away (12.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (35.2%).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|Clint Capela
|Questionable
|Ankle
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trendon Watford
|Out
|Hamstring
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|Out
|Hamstring
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Foot