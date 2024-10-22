How to Watch the NBA Today, October 23 Published 11:16 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The NBA’s 10-game lineup today is sure to please. The contests include the Indiana Pacers against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – October 23

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDS-DET and FDS-IN

FDS-DET and FDS-IN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDS-SUN and FDS-FL

FDS-SUN and FDS-FL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDS-OH

SportsNet and FDS-OH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)

YES and FDS-SE(ATL) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA)

SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN

Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)

KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC

ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KATU

NBCS-BA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

