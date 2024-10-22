Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 8:45 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 5 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:52 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.

He has had at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

In three of the five games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through five games, he has four points, with one multi-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Bruins Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bruins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

The Bruins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.