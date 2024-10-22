Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 8:45 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 5 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:52 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.
  • He has had at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
  • In three of the five games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through five games, he has four points, with one multi-point game.

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Bruins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
  • The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
4 Points 0
1 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

