Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 8:45 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 5 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:52 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.
- He has had at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
- In three of the five games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through five games, he has four points, with one multi-point game.
Bruins Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Bruins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
- The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
- The Bruins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|4
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
