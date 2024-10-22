NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 23 Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The NBA slate today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Orlando Magic squaring off against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Seeking additional betting intel for today’s NBA action? We’ve got you covered with odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 23

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers -4.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 12.7 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 12.7 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)

Over (234.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDS-DET and FDS-IN

FDS-DET and FDS-IN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Heat -1.5

Heat -1.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 2 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 2 points) Total: 208.5 points

208.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.2 total projected points)

Over (217.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDS-SUN and FDS-FL

FDS-SUN and FDS-FL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Cavaliers -6.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.2 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)

Over (225.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDS-OH

SportsNet and FDS-OH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Hawks -7.5

Hawks -7.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.3 total projected points)

Over (231.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)

YES and FDS-SE(ATL) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.9 total projected points)

Over (229.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 16.3 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 16.3 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA)

SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Pelicans -6.5

Pelicans -6.5 Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 9.7 points)

Pelicans (Projected to win by 9.7 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (225 total projected points)

Over (225 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN

Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies -2.5 Spread Pick: Jazz (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Jazz (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)

KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -4.5

Suns -4.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)

Over (227.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC

ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -5.5

Warriors -5.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 11.5 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 11.5 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)

Over (227.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KATU

NBCS-BA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

