NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 23
Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The NBA slate today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Orlando Magic squaring off against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
Seeking additional betting intel for today’s NBA action? We’ve got you covered with odds for all the important matchups in the article below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 23
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 12.7 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDS-DET and FDS-IN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Heat -1.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 2 points)
- Total: 208.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDS-SUN and FDS-FL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.2 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDS-OH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Hawks -7.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -3.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Rockets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 16.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Pelicans -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 9.7 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -2.5
- Spread Pick: Jazz (Projected to win by 4.9 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -4.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -5.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
