October 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 12:14 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The NHL lineup today, which includes the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the New Jersey Devils, should provide some fireworks.
You will find info on how to watch today’s NHL action right here.
How to Watch October 22 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Washington Capitals @ Philadelphia Flyers
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Minnesota Wild @ Florida Panthers
|6:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ New Jersey Devils
|6:45 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Rangers @ Montreal Canadiens
|7:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ New York Islanders
|7:45 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ Chicago Blackhawks
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Seattle Kraken
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Boston Bruins @ Nashville Predators
|8:45 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Ottawa Senators @ Utah Hockey Club
|9:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Calgary Flames
|9:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|San Jose Sharks @ Anaheim Ducks
|10:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ Vegas Golden Knights
|11 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
Regional restrictions may apply.