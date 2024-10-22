October 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 12:14 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

October 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The NHL lineup today, which includes the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the New Jersey Devils, should provide some fireworks.

You will find info on how to watch today’s NHL action right here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 22 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Washington Capitals @ Philadelphia Flyers 6 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo
Minnesota Wild @ Florida Panthers 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Tampa Bay Lightning @ New Jersey Devils 6:45 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Dallas Stars @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
New York Rangers @ Montreal Canadiens 7:15 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Detroit Red Wings @ New York Islanders 7:45 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Winnipeg Jets @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Vancouver Canucks @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Colorado Avalanche @ Seattle Kraken 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo
Boston Bruins @ Nashville Predators 8:45 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Ottawa Senators @ Utah Hockey Club 9:15 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Pittsburgh Penguins @ Calgary Flames 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
San Jose Sharks @ Anaheim Ducks 10:15 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Los Angeles Kings @ Vegas Golden Knights 11 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

More How to Watch, DS

October 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup