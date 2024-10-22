Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:45 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -230, Under: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -230, Under: +175) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 27:10 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

Josi has picked up a point in two games (with three points in total).

Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has gone over his points prop bet twice this season in games with a set points prop (five opportunities).

He has put up a point in two games, with two points in one of those games.

Bruins Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bruins are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The team has the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

The Bruins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

