Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:45 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -230, Under: +175)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 27:10 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
- Josi has picked up a point in two games (with three points in total).
- Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has gone over his points prop bet twice this season in games with a set points prop (five opportunities).
- He has put up a point in two games, with two points in one of those games.
Bruins Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Bruins are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
- The team has the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
- The Bruins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|3
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
