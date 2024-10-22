Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:45 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -230, Under: +175)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 27:10 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
  • Josi has picked up a point in two games (with three points in total).
  • Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet twice this season in games with a set points prop (five opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in two games, with two points in one of those games.

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Bruins are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
  • The team has the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
  • The Bruins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
3 Points 0
0 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

