Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins face off on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 8:45 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:43 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has four points overall, having at least one point in four different games.
  • O’Reilly has no points on the power play.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages two shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in four games he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).
  • He has registered four points, all from single-point games, this season.

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • The Bruins rank 20th in goals against, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
  • The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
4 Points 0
1 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

