Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins face off on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 8:45 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:43 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has four points overall, having at least one point in four different games.

O’Reilly has no points on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages two shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in four games he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).

He has registered four points, all from single-point games, this season.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Bruins Defensive Insights

The Bruins rank 20th in goals against, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

The Bruins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.