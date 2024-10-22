Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:45 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -6, in 19:36 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has picked up a point in one game.
  • Stamkos has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes four shots per game, and converts 5% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).
  • He has put up one point through five games.

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • The Bruins have conceded 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
1 Points 0
1 Goals 0
0 Assists 0

