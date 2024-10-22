Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:45 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -6, in 19:36 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has picked up a point in one game.
- Stamkos has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes four shots per game, and converts 5% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).
- He has put up one point through five games.
Bruins Defensive Insights
- The Bruins have conceded 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.
- The Bruins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|1
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
