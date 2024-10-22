Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:45 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -6, in 19:36 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has picked up a point in one game.

Stamkos has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes four shots per game, and converts 5% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).

He has put up one point through five games.

Bruins Defensive Insights

The Bruins have conceded 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.

The Bruins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

