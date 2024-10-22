Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Running back Tony Pollard is looking at a matchup versus the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL (92.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pollard a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we break down his upcoming matchup versus the Lions.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 69th overall in the NFL and 23rd at his position, Pollard has picked up 66.6 fantasy points (11.1 per game) so far in 2024.

Pollard has 55 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns, plus 19 receiving yards on seven catches (11 targets) in his past three games. He has picked up 38.1 fantasy points (12.7 per game) during that span.

Pollard has accumulated 51.2 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in his past five games. He has 78 carries for 318 yards and two touchdowns, plus 74 receiving yards on 15 catches (21 targets).

In his best game of the season — Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins — Tony Pollard finished with 16.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD.

Pollard accumulated 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

