Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Running back Tyjae Spears faces a matchup versus the fifth-ranked run defense in the league (92.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Spears a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we break down his upcoming matchup versus the Lions.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 2.9

2.9 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 55th at his position and 214th overall in the NFL, Spears has 25 fantasy points (five per game).

In his past three games, Spears has rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries, with one touchdown, and has 54 yards receiving on six catches (six targets). He has picked up 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game).

In his best game of the season, Tyjae Spears finished with 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In his worst game of the season, Spears finished with 2.7 fantasy points — 6 carries, 27 yards. That was in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

