Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd faces a matchup against the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (245.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Boyd’s game versus the Lions this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 4

4 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 17 fantasy points (2.8 per game), Boyd is 91st at his position and 261st in the league.

Boyd has averaged 3.1 fantasy points (9.3 total) in his past three games. He has 93 yards receiving, on 10 catches (10 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Boyd has averaged 3.0 fantasy points (15.2 total) in his past five games. He has 152 yards receiving, on 15 catches (19 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd accumulated 4.3 fantasy points — five catches, 43 yards — last week versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season.

Boyd accumulated 1.8 fantasy points — three catches, 18 yards, on five targets — in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, which was his worst game of the season.

