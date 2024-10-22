Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22?
Published 12:25 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
