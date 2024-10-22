Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22? Published 12:25 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

