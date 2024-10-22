Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22?
Published 12:25 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Bruins?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Marchessault scored — and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
- Marchessault has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.