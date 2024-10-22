Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will play the Detroit Lions and their 27th-ranked passing defense (245.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game versus the Lions this week, should Levis be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We break down the numbers and trends below.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Levis is 32nd at his position and 152nd in the league in fantasy points, with 38.6 (7.7 per game).

In his past three games, Levis has accumulated 20.4 fantasy points (6.8 per game). He is 45-of-65 for 380 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 32 yards on eight carries.

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Will Levis posted a season-high 13.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.

Levis picked up -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

