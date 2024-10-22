Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22? Published 12:25 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

On Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

O’Reilly has no points on the power play.

O’Reilly averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10%.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

