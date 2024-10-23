Bulldogs fall to Gatlinburg-Pittman Published 10:35 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne High School welcomed Gatlinburg-Pittman on campus for an important conference football game. The Bulldogs had battled this season to a 3-3 record and were hoping to be plus-one following this game; however the Highlanders had other ideas.

Claiborne got the ball to start the game but went three and out. GP scored on their first possession, and following the point after, led 7-0.

The Bulldogs’ second drive also stalled out, and they had to punt. Two plays later, GP found the endzone again to increase their lead to 14-0. The third Bulldogs drive ended in a punt that GP took to the house, increasing their advantage to 21-0 after the PAT.

The next Claiborne drive ended in a punt as well. The Highlanders found the endzone one play after the punt and then led 28-0.

The next drive by the Claiborne offense ended in a pick-six with 37-seconds remaining in the first quarter. The lead advanced to 35-0. GP then recovered an onside kick and went back on offense. Thankfully, for the Bulldogs fans, the opening quarter came to a close. The score was 35-0.

At the 9:11 mark in quarter number two, GP ran in another touchdown to make it 42-0. On their next drive, the Highlanders ripped off another TD run, making the score 49-0 with 6:53 left in the half. With 2:57 left in the first half, the Highlanders scored six more and following the point after led, 56-0.

The next Bulldogs possession ended in an interception, but GP didn’t score. The game went to halftime with Gatlinburg leading 56-0.

The Bulldogs opened the second half up with a kick that bounced off a GP player, and the Bulldogs recovered. The Bulldogs then punted to GP, and their drive finished out the third quarter.

Starting the fourth, the Highlanders were threatening another score, but the Bulldogs’ defense held and forced a turnover on downs. Claiborne started their next drive at their own six yard line, but nothing materialized, and the running clock ticked down to all zeros, and the Highlanders loaded the buses with the win, 56-0.

Claiborne’s record dropped to 3-5 after last Friday’s loss at Unicoi County. The Bulldogs host Cumberland Gap this Friday for the annual Battle of the River.