Happy Valley hands Panthers 45-0 loss Published 10:45 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024

1 of 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Allen Earl

Claiborne Sports Zone

The Cumberland Gap Panthers resumed play Friday night at Happy Valley following their open date.

Cumberland Gap won the toss and deferred to the 2nd half so Happy Valley received the opening kick. The Warriors wasted little time in scoring the first points of the ball game, making it 6-0 after the failed extra point. CG’s first few offensive possessions got off to a rocky start with their first pass being intercepted and returned for a score. The teams traded possessions to finish out the first quarter with Koalton Cupp securing a big tackle for loss on 4th down that saved a TD and gave the ball back to the Panthers. The Warriors scored two more times going into the half to make it 26-0 in favor of HV.

The Gap passing attack began to gain some traction midway through the 3rd quarter but never could find the endzone. Happy Valley was able to add two more scores and another pick-six to make it 45-0.

The fourth quarter saw the teams trade possessions throughout with Frederico Alfe tearing off the biggest gain of the night for the Panthers courtesy of a 67-yard sprint down the sideline. The Italian Stallion almost had his TD to take home as a souvenir but was robbed by a Warrior’s shoestring tackle at the 11 yard line, making it 45-0 to end the game in favor of Happy Valley.

Cumberland Gap travels to Claiborne High next week to face the Bulldogs for their annual Battle of the River at 7pm.