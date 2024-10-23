How to Watch the NBA Today, October 24
Published 11:16 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup features four games, including the Boston Celtics versus the Washington Wizards.
Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – October 24
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDS-N
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
