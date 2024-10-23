NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 24
Published 10:17 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings hit the floor at Golden 1 Center.
Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 24
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -12.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 21.7 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Mavericks -7.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.4 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Nuggets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDS-N
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
