NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 24 Published 10:17 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings hit the floor at Golden 1 Center.

Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 24

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics -12.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 21.7 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 21.7 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)

Over (231.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

MNMT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Mavericks -7.5

Mavericks -7.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.4 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.4 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.1 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.1 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)

Over (225.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves -1.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDS-N

NBCS-CA and FDS-N Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

