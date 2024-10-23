NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 24

Published 10:17 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 24

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings hit the floor at Golden 1 Center.

Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 24

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

  • Spread: Celtics -12.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 21.7 points)
  • Total: 231.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Spread: Mavericks -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.4 points)
  • Total: 228.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Spread: Nuggets -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
  • Total: 226.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDS-N
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 23

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 23

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 22

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 22

Hawks vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 23

Hawks vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 23

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup