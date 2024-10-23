SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
Published 12:12 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Week 9 of the 2024 college football season includes six games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (according to our computer model), which include picking Vanderbilt +18.5 against Texas as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup.
Best Week 9 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Vanderbilt +18.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 10.2 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Kentucky -2.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 10.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Mississippi State +6.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arkansas by 3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Alabama -14 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 17 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ole Miss -20.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 23.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 9 SEC Total Bets
Under 53.5 – LSU vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 50 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 57.5 – Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 54.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 48.5 – Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Total: 45.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 55.5 – Missouri vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Total: 53 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 53.5 – Texas vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Total: 52.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 9 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas A&M
|6-1 (4-0 SEC)
|31.4 / 17.7
|404.7 / 325.0
|LSU
|6-1 (3-0 SEC)
|34.1 / 20.6
|450.1 / 358.4
|Georgia
|6-1 (4-1 SEC)
|33.0 / 16.9
|427.9 / 304.9
|Tennessee
|6-1 (3-1 SEC)
|39.6 / 11.6
|473.6 / 259.0
|Missouri
|6-1 (2-1 SEC)
|31.7 / 15.6
|422.4 / 273.0
|Texas
|6-1 (2-1 SEC)
|39.1 / 9.7
|461.7 / 237.3
|Vanderbilt
|5-2 (2-1 SEC)
|33.1 / 22.1
|363.3 / 331.4
|Alabama
|5-2 (2-2 SEC)
|38.1 / 21.3
|424.0 / 351.9
|Arkansas
|4-3 (2-2 SEC)
|29.7 / 21.3
|455.1 / 331.7
|Florida
|4-3 (2-2 SEC)
|30.9 / 23.6
|413.3 / 370.9
|South Carolina
|4-3 (2-3 SEC)
|28.6 / 18.7
|346.9 / 298.3
|Ole Miss
|5-2 (1-2 SEC)
|41.4 / 10.6
|560.9 / 289.6
|Oklahoma
|4-3 (1-3 SEC)
|22.1 / 21.3
|288.1 / 325.9
|Kentucky
|3-4 (1-4 SEC)
|20.4 / 19.3
|319.9 / 283.6
|Auburn
|2-5 (0-4 SEC)
|28.1 / 20.9
|421.9 / 339.9
|Mississippi State
|1-6 (0-4 SEC)
|27.4 / 33.3
|379.0 / 449.6
