Hawks vs. Hornets Injury Report Today – October 25 Published 4:35 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (1-0), which currently has four players listed, as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (1-0, also four injured players) at State Farm Arena on Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle Cody Zeller C Questionable Undisclosed Dominick Barlow SF Questionable Back Kobe Bufkin SG Questionable Shoulder

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Green SG Questionable Achilles Mark Williams C Questionable Foot Brandon Miller SF Questionable Hip 6 1 1 DaQuan Jeffries SG Questionable Hand

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

