Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 25 Published 8:21 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) host the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Hawks are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hornets 115 – Hawks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 5.5)

Hornets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-5.0)

Hornets (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 225.5

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks were the fifth-best squad in the league in points scored (118.3 per game) but third-worst in points allowed (120.5) last season.

Atlanta was sixth in the league in rebounds per game (44.7) and 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2) last year.

The Hawks were 15th in the league in assists (26.6 per game) last year.

Atlanta was 17th in the league in turnovers per game (12.8) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.4) last season.

The Hawks made 13.7 3-pointers per game and shot 36.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking sixth and 17th, respectively, in the NBA.

Hornets Performance Insights

While the Hornets ranked in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game last season with 106.6 (third-worst), they ranked 22nd in the league with 116.8 points surrendered per contest.

Charlotte fell short when it came to rebounding last season, ranking worst in the NBA in rebounds per game (40.3) and third-worst in rebounds allowed per game (45.4).

Last season the Hornets ranked 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 24.8 per game.

Charlotte was 18th in the NBA with 13 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th with 12.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Hornets drained 12.1 threes per game (22nd-ranked in league). They had a 35.5% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

