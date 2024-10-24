Hawks vs. Knicks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 6

Published 5:21 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks have a contest against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDS-SE(ATL).

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: MSG and FDS-SE(ATL)
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Knicks 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Knicks
118.3 Points Avg. 112.8
120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 108.2
46.5% Field Goal % 46.5%
36.4% Three Point % 36.9%

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young contributed 25.7 points per game last season while also adding 10.8 assists.
  • Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on three per game.
  • Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals per game. Capela collected 1.5 blocks a game.

Knicks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jalen Brunson scored 28.7 points per game and dished out 6.7 assists per contest last season.
  • Josh Hart pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game.
  • Mikal Bridges was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.7 per game.
  • Bridges averaged one steal per game. Precious Achiuwa collected 0.9 blocks a game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/28 Wizards Home
10/30 Wizards Away
11/1 Kings Home
11/3 Pelicans Away
11/4 Celtics Home
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away
11/15 Wizards Home
11/17 Trail Blazers Away

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/25 Pacers Home
10/28 Cavaliers Home
10/30 Heat Away
11/1 Pistons Away
11/4 Rockets Away
11/6 Hawks Away
11/8 Bucks Home
11/10 Pacers Away
11/12 76ers Away
11/13 Bulls Home
11/15 Nets Home

