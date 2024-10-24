Hawks vs. Knicks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 6
Published 5:21 am Thursday, October 24, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks have a contest against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDS-SE(ATL).
Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MSG and FDS-SE(ATL)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Knicks 2023-24 Stats
|Hawks
|Knicks
|118.3
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|120.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.2
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Trae Young contributed 25.7 points per game last season while also adding 10.8 assists.
- Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on three per game.
- Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals per game. Capela collected 1.5 blocks a game.
Knicks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Jalen Brunson scored 28.7 points per game and dished out 6.7 assists per contest last season.
- Josh Hart pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Mikal Bridges was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.7 per game.
- Bridges averaged one steal per game. Precious Achiuwa collected 0.9 blocks a game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/28
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|11/3
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/9
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/17
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
Knicks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/25
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/6
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/8
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/10
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/12
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/13
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/15
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
