Hawks vs. Knicks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 6 Published 5:21 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks have a contest against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDS-SE(ATL).

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MSG and FDS-SE(ATL)

MSG and FDS-SE(ATL) Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Knicks 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Knicks 118.3 Points Avg. 112.8 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 108.2 46.5% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.4% Three Point % 36.9%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young contributed 25.7 points per game last season while also adding 10.8 assists.

Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on three per game.

Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals per game. Capela collected 1.5 blocks a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Knicks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jalen Brunson scored 28.7 points per game and dished out 6.7 assists per contest last season.

Josh Hart pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game.

Mikal Bridges was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.7 per game.

Bridges averaged one steal per game. Precious Achiuwa collected 0.9 blocks a game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away –

Go see the Hawks or Knicks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/25 Pacers – Home – 10/28 Cavaliers – Home – 10/30 Heat – Away – 11/1 Pistons – Away – 11/4 Rockets – Away – 11/6 Hawks – Away – 11/8 Bucks – Home – 11/10 Pacers – Away – 11/12 76ers – Away – 11/13 Bulls – Home – 11/15 Nets – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.