How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 25
Published 12:37 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
The game between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)
- This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s total of 6.5 goals three times.
- Three of Chicago’s games have ended with over 6.5 goals this season.
- The Predators score 2.33 goals per game, compared to the Blackhawks’ average of 2.57, adding up to 1.6 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.
- The 7.3 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.8 more than the total for this contest.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -172
- The Predators have gone 1-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- Nashville has had moneyline odds of -172 or shorter in only two games this season, and lost both.
- The Predators have a 63.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.
Blackhawks Moneyline: +142
- Chicago has played as the moneyline underdog six times this season, and won once.
- The Blackhawks have won a single game with moneyline odds of +142 or longer (in four such games).
- Chicago’s implied probability to win is 41.3% based on the moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Chicago 4, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- With two goals and four assists this season, Ryan O’Reilly is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (six points).
- Filip Forsberg has two goals and four assists for Nashville to compile six total points (one per game).
- Through six games, Roman Josi has proven himself as another option for Nashville. He has five points (zero goals and five assists).
- Across five games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 1-4-0. During those games, he’s allowed 14 goals while recording 131 saves.
Blackhawks Points Leaders
- Seth Jones’ one goal and six assists in seven games give him seven points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Connor Bedard’s seven points this season, including one goal and six assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Chicago.
- Teuvo Teravainen has three goals and four assists for Nashville.
- Petr Mrazek’s record stands at 2-3-0 on the season, giving up 16 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassing 123 saves with an .885 save percentage (39th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|L 4-2
|Home
|+108
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|L 5-2
|Home
|-200
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|W 4-0
|Home
|-142
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|-172
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|–
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
Blackhawks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/17/2024
|Sharks
|W 4-2
|Home
|-190
|10/19/2024
|Sabres
|L 4-2
|Home
|+122
|10/22/2024
|Canucks
|L 6-3
|Home
|+154
|10/25/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+142
|10/26/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|10/31/2024
|Sharks
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
