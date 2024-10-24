How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 25 Published 12:37 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s total of 6.5 goals three times.

Three of Chicago’s games have ended with over 6.5 goals this season.

The Predators score 2.33 goals per game, compared to the Blackhawks’ average of 2.57, adding up to 1.6 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.

The 7.3 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.8 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -172

The Predators have gone 1-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

Nashville has had moneyline odds of -172 or shorter in only two games this season, and lost both.

The Predators have a 63.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Blackhawks Moneyline: +142

Chicago has played as the moneyline underdog six times this season, and won once.

The Blackhawks have won a single game with moneyline odds of +142 or longer (in four such games).

Chicago’s implied probability to win is 41.3% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Chicago 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

With two goals and four assists this season, Ryan O’Reilly is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (six points).

Filip Forsberg has two goals and four assists for Nashville to compile six total points (one per game).

Through six games, Roman Josi has proven himself as another option for Nashville. He has five points (zero goals and five assists).

Across five games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 1-4-0. During those games, he’s allowed 14 goals while recording 131 saves.

Blackhawks Points Leaders

Seth Jones’ one goal and six assists in seven games give him seven points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Connor Bedard’s seven points this season, including one goal and six assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Chicago.

Teuvo Teravainen has three goals and four assists for Nashville.

Petr Mrazek’s record stands at 2-3-0 on the season, giving up 16 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassing 123 saves with an .885 save percentage (39th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108 10/19/2024 Red Wings L 5-2 Home -200 10/22/2024 Bruins W 4-0 Home -142 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away -172 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets – Home – 10/28/2024 Lightning – Away – 10/31/2024 Oilers – Home –

Blackhawks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/17/2024 Sharks W 4-2 Home -190 10/19/2024 Sabres L 4-2 Home +122 10/22/2024 Canucks L 6-3 Home +154 10/25/2024 Predators – Home +142 10/26/2024 Stars – Away – 10/28/2024 Avalanche – Away – 10/31/2024 Sharks – Away –

Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

