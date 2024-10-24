How to Watch the Hawks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 25 Published 8:47 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Southeast Division foes meet when the Atlanta Hawks (1-0) host the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at State Farm Arena on October 25, 2024. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks shot 46.5% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

Atlanta went 23-5 when it shot higher than 49.4% from the field.

The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hornets ranked 30th.

Last year, the Hawks put up just 1.5 more points per game (118.3) than the Hornets gave up (116.8).

Atlanta went 27-14 last season when scoring more than 116.8 points.

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets shot at a 46% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points fewer than the 49.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.

Charlotte put together a 15-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 49.5% from the field.

The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Hornets ranked 26th.

The Hornets put up 13.9 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the Hawks gave up to opponents (120.5).

When it scored more than 120.5 points last season, Charlotte went 8-2.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks posted 121.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 114.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.

Atlanta ceded 120.8 points per game in home games, compared to 120.2 when playing on the road.

The Hawks averaged 13.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 1% points better than they averaged in away games (13.6 threes per game, 35.9% three-point percentage).

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets averaged 108.1 points per game at home last season, and 105.1 on the road.

In 2023-24, the Hornets gave up 1.4 fewer points per game at home (116.1) than on the road (117.5).

The Hornets sunk more 3-pointers at home (12.2 per game) than away (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than away (35.2%).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring Seth Lundy Questionable Ankle Dominick Barlow Out Back Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Questionable Shoulder

Hornets Injuries