NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Hornets Picks for October 25 Published 10:34 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) host the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Hawks are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Our computer predictions below will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Friday’s game.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE

Hawks vs. Hornets Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 5.5)

Atlanta covered the spread 29 times in 82 games last year.

Charlotte was 34-48-0 against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Hawks went 6-12 last season.

The Hornets went 28-36 as underdogs of 5.5 points or greater last season.

Pick OU:

Under (230.5)





In 49 of 82 games last season, the Hawks and their opponents combined to total more than 230.5 points.

The Hornets played 31 games last season that went over 230.5 combined points scored.

Atlanta games had an average of 235.1 points last season, 4.6 more than the over/under for this game.

Charlotte’s matchups last year had a 223.9 average amount of points, 6.6 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Hornets (+170)

The Hawks put together a 24-18 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Hornets were underdogs in 76 games last season and won 18 (23.7%) of those contests.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year, Atlanta finished with a record of 12-6 (66.7%).

Charlotte had a record of 12-48, a 20% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +170 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The Hawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this matchup.

