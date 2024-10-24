NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 25 Published 10:17 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Check out our betting preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 25

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Magic -11.5

Magic -11.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 27.3 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 27.3 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: YES and FDSFL

YES and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers -3.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 3 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (237.5 total projected points)

Over (237.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN

NBCS-PH and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 24.7 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 24.7 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)

Over (232.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSIN

ESPN, MSG, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 26 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 26 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)

Over (233 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSDET

FDSOH and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Hawks -5.5

Hawks -5.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 5 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 5 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks -9.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 30 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 30 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.5 total projected points)

Over (233.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI

CHSN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)

Over (232.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 21.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 21.7 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (246.5 total projected points)

Over (246.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

NBCS-BA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Lakers -1.5

Lakers -1.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 2 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)

Over (221 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN and SportsNet LA

ESPN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Pelicans -5.5

Pelicans -5.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 3 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 3 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (238.5 total projected points)

Over (238.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.