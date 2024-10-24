New MRI technology available at Claiborne Medical Center Published 10:46 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

Claiborne Medical Center now offers the latest technology for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The new machine offers clearer and sharper images for more detailed and accurate images.

MRIs are non-invasive procedures that use powerful magnets and radio waves instead of radiation to create detailed images of the body. This type of imaging can show muscles and tissues that X-rays cannot and are used to diagnose various injuries and diseases.

The GE SIGNA™ Explorer is the first machine of its kind in the tri-state area. The machine can complete MRI scans up to 50 percent faster than other comparable imaging technology. The deep-learning technology also provides higher-resolution images so physicians can have a better understanding of the problem at hand.

“This new MRI machine is going to be such a tremendous help to the health and well-being of this community,” said Josh Fultz, manager of imaging services for the hospital. “The ability to have these scans close to home instead of commuting an hour or more can be life-changing. We are proud to be able to provide our patients with faster imaging and expand the types of exams we can offer.”

In addition to helping physicians with diagnoses, the new equipment is also beneficial to patients. It offers reduced noise levels, a lower table height for easier access, and can accommodate a wide range of body types. Patients also spend less time in the machine for faster appointments.

About Claiborne Medical Center

Claiborne Medical Center is located in Tazewell, Tennessee, and is a member of Covenant Health, a community-owned health system providing comprehensive services in Tennessee. Claiborne Medical Center’s mission is to serve the community by improving the quality of life through better health. For more information about Claiborne Medical Center, please visit CovenantHealth.com/Claiborne.