NTPD, Walmart hosting Drug Take Back on Saturday Published 10:43 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

The New Tazewell Police Department will be partnering with Walmart on Saturday (October 26) for the National DEA Rx Drug Take Back Day.

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it’s great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – any prescription drugs no longer in use for proper disposal.

This event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. in front of the New Tazewell Wal-Mart.