Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – October 25 Published 10:47 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

As they gear up to take on the Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-1) on Friday, October 25 at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (1-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Laurent Brossoit G Out Knee Joey Anderson RW Questionable Illness Alec Martinez D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 29th in the NHL with 14 goals scored (2.3 per game).

Defensively, Nashville has given up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

Their -9 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks’ 18 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

Chicago concedes 3.4 goals per game (24 total), which ranks 18th in the league.

Their -6 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-180) Blackhawks (+149) 6.5

