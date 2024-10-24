Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – October 25
Published 10:47 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
As they gear up to take on the Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-1) on Friday, October 25 at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (1-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Laurent Brossoit
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Joey Anderson
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 29th in the NHL with 14 goals scored (2.3 per game).
- Defensively, Nashville has given up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- Their -9 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks’ 18 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
- Chicago concedes 3.4 goals per game (24 total), which ranks 18th in the league.
- Their -6 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-180)
|Blackhawks (+149)
|6.5
